HawgBeat - Musselman: 'We've got to regroup'

The Arkansas Razorbacks' recent string of losses has head coach Eric Musselman calling for a "regroup," but the head hog's message on Tuesday ahead of the rematch against Auburn was still much more calm than the panicky chorus of Hog fans over the past week.

"Look, we’ve lost to three ranked teams, one team ranked in the top 10, and two teams that are playing as good as any two teams in the country, so we’ve got to regroup," Musselman said. "We’ve got to understand that there’s still a lot of basketball to be played."

The Hogs entered SEC play undefeated, but untested for the most part as well. It's evident that Musselman's squad, full of new faces, still needs work on chemistry and confidence after losing four of the last five.

It's not just the losses. Fans are rightfully more concerned with how the Hogs lost than the fact that they lost playing against tough competition on the road. Major deficits early in the losses to Missouri, LSU and Alabama made for some unpleasant viewing and dashed illusions of Arkansas's easy stroll into the top 25.

Musselman pointed to Alabama and LSU's core group of players that gave them strong identities while Arkansas has struggled since the injury to Justin Smith.