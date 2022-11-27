"First, I Would Like To Thank The University Of Arkansas For Everything," Slusher said in a tweet. "Helped Me Learn Myself More Than Anything, Especially Overcoming Adversity. I Want To Thank Coach Odom For Believing In Me. With That Being Said, I Will Be Entering The Transfer Portal To Find A New Home."

A week after leaving the team, Arkansas starting defensive back Myles Slusher officially announced Sunday that he will enter the transfer portal.

"He came in, we visited on Sunday, and Sunday evening he quit the team," Pittman said, adding that the decision surprised him.

Head coach Sam Pittman said after the 29-27 loss to Missouri that Slusher quit the team.

The junior nickel had an up and down season with a few injuries that held him out of four games and a suspension held him out of the LSU game.

Across the six games he played, Slusher recorded 28 tackles and one tackle for loss.

A native of Broken Arrow, Oklahoma, Slusher started 15 total games in a Razorback uniform and played in 23. Slusher recorded 93 tackles, 9.0 for loss, 2.5 sacks, five pass deflections, two interceptions, two fumble recoveries and a forced fumble as a Hog.

Slusher joins James Jointer, Warren Thompson, Javion Hunt, Jaquayln Crawford and Taylor Lewis as Arkansas players to leave the team before the end of the season.

Here's more on Slusher via his bio from the Arkansas Athletics website:

HIGH SCHOOL: Four-star prospect by Rivals, 247Sports and ESPN … Rated as the No. 5 safety in the country by 247Sports … Ranked second in the state of Oklahoma by 247Sports and ESPN … Slotted in ESPN’s Top 300 at 204 … Four-year varsity letterwinner at Broken Arrow High School in Broken Arrow, Oklahoma … Recorded 26 tackles, two for loss, with one sack, an interception and four pass breakups as a senior in 2019 … Helped the Tigers to a 9-3 overall record with a semifinal appearance in the Class 6A-I Oklahoma playoffs … Tallied 68 total stops, three TFLs, with two interceptions and a recovered fumble during his junior campaign … Guided Broken Arrow HS to a spotless 13-0 record and the Oklahoma Class 6A-I state championship after a 28-20 victory over Jenks … Racked up 41 total tackles, 37 solo, with four interceptions in 2017 … CHOSE ARKANSAS OVER: Alabama, LSU, Ole Miss, Missouri, Texas A&M, Nebraska, Notre Dame, Oregon and others.

PERSONAL: Myles Slusher … Born March 1, 2002 … Son of Blanca and PJ Slusher … Has five siblings: Phillip, Jessica, Austin, Anthony and Reality.