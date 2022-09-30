Are you a displaced corporate executive or wanting to put your career in your own hands? Or are you an experienced entrepreneur wanting to diversify? Well, Andy Luedecke can help! Andy is a long-time Rivals member and franchise veteran, having owned multiple franchises and businesses. Using his expertise, he helps others find their American Dream through a very thorough and FREE consultation process. Call Andy, put your life and career in your own hands. 100% free, so what do you have to lose?! Find Your Perfect Franchise at MyPerfectFranchise.Net Contact Andy Luedecke (aka @Andy MyPerfectFranchise.Net) anytime at: aluedecke@myperfectfranchise.net (404) 973-9901 www.myperfectfranchise.net

HawgBeat's best bets of the week courtesy of Brian Edwards, who serves as a senior handicapper for VegasInsider and is the owner of BrianEdwardsSports.com, continues on with Week 5. Each week Brian provides his college football best bets of the weekend. Here is more:

Last week: 1-4-2, Overall: 10-6-3

Kentucky +7 at Ole Miss

Since losing back-to-back games to Alabama and Florida in 2020, Kentucky has won 16 of its last 19 games. The UK ground attack is set to get a lift with the season debut of Chris Rodriguez, who has missed the first four games due to a suspension. Rodriguez was a second-team All-SEC selection last year when he ran for 1,379 yards and nine touchdowns while averaging 6.1 yards per carry. I made Ole Miss a 3.5-point favorite in this spot. The Wildcats will have some revenge motivation. In the last meeting between these schools in Lexington in 2020, Lane Kiffin picked up his first win as the Rebels’ head coach in a 42-41 overtime victory. I think UK has the quarterback advantage with Will Levis, who has completed 67.5 percent of his passes for 1,185 yards with a 10/4 touchdown-to-interception ratio through four games. He also has three rushing TDs.

Arkansas +16.5 vs. Alabama

Arkansas has been a home underdog six times during Sam Pittman’s tenure, compiling a 4-2 spread record with three outright wins. All three of those victories came by double-digit margins, including a 40-21 win over Texas last year. I didn’t downgrade the Razorbacks at all after last week’s 23-21 loss to Texas A&M. They completely outplayed the Aggies, enjoying a 24-16 advantage in first downs and a 415-343 advantage in total yards. However, the game completely turned on a KJ Jefferson fumble at the goal line that went back the other way 97 yards for a TD. Remember, Arkansas gave ‘Bama all it wanted in Tuscaloosa last season, easily covering the number as a 20.5-point underdog in a 42-35 loss. We saw the Crimson Tide struggle in a 20-19 win at Texas in Week 2, and it says here that Nick Saban’s bunch is in for another 60-minute battle in Fayetteville.

Baylor -2 vs. Oklahoma State

Baylor has won nine home games in a row, including six victories by double-digit margins. Regardless of the venue, the Bears have prevailed in 15 of their last 18 games, including last week’s 31-24 win at Iowa State as short underdogs. I made Dave Aranda’s team a 3.5-point favorite in this spot. QB Blake Shapen has completed 69% of his passes for 773 yards with a 7/1 TD-INT ratio. He now has a 12/1 career TD-INT ratio.

California +4 at Washington State

California is an incredible 14-1 against the spread in its last 15 games as a road underdog. The Golden Bears bounced back from their controversial 24-17 loss at Notre Dame to pound Arizona 49-31 last week. True freshman RB Jaydn Ott ran for 274 yards and three TDs on merely 19 attempts. QB Jack Plummer connected on 18-of-28 throws for 245 yards and three TDs without an interception. Cal’s 20-14 non-covering win over UNLV isn’t looking nearly as bad it did a few weeks ago, as the Rebels are now 3-1 on the season. If not for that bogus offsides call in South Bend, I believe Justin Wilcox’s team would be rolling into Pullman with an unbeaten record.

Indiana at Nebraska OVER 60

The ‘over’ has hit in three straight games for Indiana with its last two combined scores coming to 69 and 63 points. Nebraska is ranked No. 128 nationally in total defense out of 131 FBS teams. The Cornhuskers are ranked No. 127 against the run, No. 115 at defending the pass and No. 114 in scoring ‘D’ (35.5 points per game).

Brian Edwards' Bonus Nuggets

~ Iowa, an 11-point home underdog Saturday vs. Michigan, has only been a double-digit home underdog four times in the past decade. The Hawkeyes are 4-0 ATS with two outright wins in those instances. ~ Here are the teams that have unblemished 4-0 ATS records: Southern Miss, South Alabama, Arkansas State, Minnesota, UNLV, Kansas, Oregon State and Washington. TCU and James Madison are 3-0 ATS. ~ The following schools have limped to 0-4 ATS marks: Utah State, Georgia State, Boston College, Colorado State, Colorado, Auburn and Nebraska. Boise State is 0-3-1 versus the number, while Stanford, Fresno State and Florida International are 0-3 ATS. ~ The ‘over’ has cashed at a 4-0 clip for Rice, UTSA, Washington, Northern Illinois, Memphis, Houston, Ohio and Bowling Green. The ‘over’ is 3-0 for Army and 3-0-1 for Cincinnati. Finally, Charlotte and Vanderbilt have watched the ‘over’ go 4-1. ~ The ‘under’ is 5-0 for UTEP. The following programs have seen the ‘under’ hit at a 4-0 rate: Colorado State, Virginia, Georgia Tech, Texas A&M, Virginia Tech, Arizona State and Utah State. The ‘under’ is 3-0 for UAB and San Jose State, 3-0-1 for Georgia. ~ Whether you tail or fade, best of luck with your wagers and enjoy the Week 5 action.

