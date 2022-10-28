Are you a displaced corporate executive or wanting to put your career in your own hands? Or are you an experienced entrepreneur wanting to diversify? Well, Andy Luedecke can help! Andy is a long-time Rivals member and franchise veteran, having owned multiple franchises and businesses. Using his expertise, he helps others find their American Dream through a very thorough and FREE consultation process. Call Andy, put your life and career in your own hands. 100% free, so what do you have to lose?! Find Your Perfect Franchise at MyPerfectFranchise.Net Contact Andy Luedecke (aka @Andy MyPerfectFranchise.Net) anytime at: aluedecke@myperfectfranchise.net (404) 973-9901 www.myperfectfranchise.net

HawgBeat's best bets of the week courtesy of Brian Edwards, who serves as a senior handicapper for VegasInsider and is the owner of BrianEdwardsSports.com, continues on with Week 9. Each week Brian provides his college football best bets of the weekend. Here is more:

Last week: 4-1, Overall: 19-17-3 (not counting bonus plays)

Florida +22.5 vs. Georgia:

According to long-time handicapper Marc Lawrence’s database that goes back to 1980, Georgia has only been a double-digit favorite over Florida three times in the last 42-plus years. The richest of those ‘chalk’ roles for UGA was -14 in last year’s 34-7 win over UF. It was only the second time the Bulldogs had beaten the Gators by more than 22 points since 1989. I made UGA a 16.5-point favorite in this spot. Billy Napier has been an underdog 18 times in his five seasons as a head coach, producing an incredible 14-3-1 spread record with nine outright wins. UF has lost by more than 22 points only three times in its last 61 games.

Arkansas -4 at Auburn

Arkansas has lost six games in a row in this rivalry, but we all know how bad the Razorbacks were robbed on The Plains two seasons ago. Former Auburn QB Bo Nix clearly fumbled the snap when he was attempting to spike the ball to set up a game-winning field goal in the final seconds. It should’ve been a live-ball fumble that was recovered by Arkansas, but the play couldn’t be reversed on replay because a whistle was blown. Therefore, Auburn was somehow allowed to kick a game-winning field goal as time expired. Arkansas ended a three-game losing streak in a tough spot two weeks ago, flying across the country and into altitude to thump BYU, 52-35. KJ Jefferson returned after missing a loss at Mississippi St. (head) to throw for 367 yards and five TDs without an interception.Rocket Sanders, the SEC’s leader in rushing yards with 870, ran for 175 yards and two TDs on just 15 attempts. I think Sanders runs all over Auburn and the Hogs cover this reasonable number.

Missouri at South Carolina OVER 46.5

Although the ‘under’ has been a winner in six straight Missouri games, this is the lowest total of the season for Eli Drinkwitz’s team. In fact, four of the Tigers’ seven games have had 48 combined points or more. Six of South Carolina’s seven games have had 49 points or more. The Gamecocks have had combined scores of 54, 60, 76, 55, 74 and 49 points. The lone game that had less than 49 points was their 24-14 win at Kentucky, but the Wildcats were without star QB Will Levis (ankle) and had to start a QB that had never taken a collegiate snap.

Eastern Michigan +7 vs. Toledo

If your number is 6.5, buy the half-point to the key number of seven. The Eagles own an incredible 34-11-1 spread record in their last 46 games as underdogs since the 2015 regular-season finale. They won 52-49 at Toledo as nine-point road underdogs last year. The Rockets have limped to a 1-3 record both straight up and against the spread in four road assignments this year. They allowed a 17-point fourth-quarter lead to get away in last week’s 34-27 loss at Buffalo. Perhaps most important, Toledo star QB Dequan Finn was injured late in the game, leaving his status for Saturday in doubt. Finn has a team-high 521 rushing yards, eight TDs and a 6.1 yards-per-carry average. He’s also thrown for 1,642 yards with an 18/9 TD-INT ratio.

Bonus NFL Pick

Tennessee Titans -2 at Houston Texans Tennessee has quietly won four games in a row since a 0-2 start. Star RB Derrick Henry has run for 85, 114, 102 and 128 yards during the four-game surge. He’ll be facing a Houston defense that’s ranked dead last in the NFL in run defense. Rookie RB Dameon Pierce has injected some life in the Texans’ offense. However, he’ll be going up against a Tennessee defense that’s ranked fourth at stopping the run.

Find Brian Edwards: