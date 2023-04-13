The Arkansas Razorbacks have 12 spring practices under their belt, and things will wrap up with the annual Red-White spring scrimmage on Saturday inside Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium.

As is the case each spring, there have been standouts looking to make an impression on coaches and fans going into the summer. With a lot of new faces and a few significant contributors returning, there will be plenty to look for during Saturday's scrimmage.

To this point, the Razorbacks have held just one scrimmage, which was closed to the media and public on April 1.

For the Red-White scrimmage, head coach Sam Pittman said the team will run close to 104 snaps. He said they have a two-hour segment for television, so they had to cut down the amount of plays they normally run for each group in scrimmages.

"To start out we’re going to kickoff," Pittman said. "We’re only going to kickoff once with these groups, that’s 1s, 2, 3s. We’re going to punt twice with these groups, 1s, 2s and 3s. We’re going to try to get nine field goals in at some point.

"We’ll go out there and we’ll run 9-12 plays with the 1s versus 2s. I’m talking about offense, we’ll start with the 1 offense versus 2s. Then the 2 (offense) versus the 1 (defense) and then 3, 3. The next time we come back will be 9-12 and it’ll be good-on-good. It’ll be 1-on-1, 2-on-2, 3-on-3. And then the rest of the scrimmage is situational, but it’s good-on-good."

The Head Hog also mentioned that it will be a "live tackle" scrimmage, which will likely feature more contact that the thudding they've been doing all spring.

Here's a look at players to watch at each position based on standouts and guys with something to prove: