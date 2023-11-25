After a disappointing season in which the Arkansas Razorbacks finished 4-8 (1-7 SEC), head coach Sam Pittman enters the offseason with a big hole to fill in his staff.

Arkansas Athletics Director Hunter Yurachek gave Pittman his vote on confidence to lead the team in 2024, but the pressure is on to turn things around.

That all starts with hiring a new offensive coordinator. Last offseason, Pittman made the decision to bring Dan Enos back to Arkansas with disastrous results. He was fired just eight games into the season after leading the Hogs to the 119th total offense in the country.

While defensive coordinator Travis Williams' unit showed remarkable improvement on the defensive side of the ball, the offense will need a total makeover. Pittman will be looking for someone with experience, talent and innovation to produce an offense capable of scoring points consistently.

Blocking was also an issue, as the offensive line failed to generate any push throughout the season. Given the team's struggles in that department and Pittman's history as an offensive line coach, the ability to successfully run the ball will likely be at the top of his list of qualifications.

“You certainly want a guy who brings something special to the university,” Pittman said after Friday’s loss to Missouri. “I think we need a guy who really wants to be here and understands Arkansas, but the number one thing is getting someone who knows how to run the football.

"Because we have to run the football in my opinion to win. Of all the problems that we’ve had this year, in all honesty it all stemmed, a bunch of it, because we can’t run the football. That would be my number one thing is to sit down and visit with a man that knows how to run the football."

Pittman will need to move quickly, as the transfer portal window opens on Dec. 4 and the early signing period begins soon after on Dec. 20. Showing stability and allowing recruits and potential transfers to get to know who their coach is will be vital to fielding a good roster for next season. Pittman hopes to get a new offensive coordinator by next week.

"Well, I hope so, because the portal comes open on Friday, next Friday, so obviously with the kids that we have that are committed, you want to be right, but you also want to be as fast as you possibly can," Pittman said. "You'd like to get some guys in here maybe Tuesday and Wednesday so they can talk to the kids before we need to go out on the road. I don't know if that's possible or not, but obviously we've been in conversations with several different people."

Whoever Pittman decides to go with, it will be a pivotal hire that will likely determine how long and successful the rest of his tenure in Fayetteville will be.

HawgBeat takes a look at some potential options to fill Arkansas' offensive coordinator vacancy heading into the 2024 season.

Note: Names are in no particular order.