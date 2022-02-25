Nazar Mahmoud’s ranking & recruitment gaining steam

Rivals caught up with the 2023 three-star to discuss his recruitment and upcoming plans.

2023 Leander (TX) native Nazar Mahmoud made his debut in the Rivals150 during the last rankings cycle, but considering the trajectory he’s been on, a debut might not be where his stock ends. The 6-foot-6 guard is one of the best multi-level scorers in the class, and could catapult up the rankings with a strong spring and summer.

“I have offers from a handful of schools including TCU, Rice, and Oakland. Other schools I talk to are Texas, Texas Tech, Creighton, Stanford, Arkansas, Wyoming, and St. Mary’s mostly.”





“My family and I have been talking about it, and I want to take some unofficial visits sometime soon. I’m not sure about officials yet. I’d like to take an unofficial to my hometown school, Texas. I already talk to them. Taking a visit to the University of Texas would be cool.”





On TCU: “Coach (Duane) Broussard contacts me a lot. I like their playing style. They shoot a lot of threes. They just hoop, and I like how Mike Miles controls the game.”





On Rice: “Coach (Scott) Pera and Coach (Greg) Howell have been consistent with me. They’ve come to my games this season. They’ve just been staying in touch and showing love.”





On Oakland: “They’ve offered me and they’re having a hell of a season right now. I think they’re a tournament team and they’ve been killing it in conference play. The coaching staff is in consistent contact with me.”





On Texas: “Not only is it my hometown and I’m my back yard, but they play hard. It’s good, Big12 basketball. They play very hard, very physical, and I like that type of style.”





On Texas Tech: “All of my siblings went there, so there’s a connection. I like their style of basketball. They get after it on the defensive end. They’ve been winning games, and I like what Coach (Mark) Adams has been doing up there.”





On Arkansas: “They interest me a lot. I like how they play with what they’ve got. They roll out there and they play hard. They just give it all that they’ve got.”





On Creighton: “They shoot a lot of threes and I shoot and make a lot of threes. They’re in the Big East and I like the Big East conference. They’ve been doing pretty good this season so I’ve been watching them a lot.”





On Stanford: “They’re a good academic schools and they’re in the PAC12 conference. The PAC12 is a pretty good conference. One of their players, Harrison Ingram, played for Southern Assault. It’s cool to watch him and Stanford because he played for my program.”





On St. Mary’s: “I’m liking St. Mary’s right now. They’re a good school and they’re doing really good this season, being in the AP top-25. They’re doing their thing right now and I’m going to keep watching them.”