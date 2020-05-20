The NCAA on Wednesday voted to approve voluntary athletic activities and workouts for football, men's basketball and women's basketball athletes, beginning June 1 and ending June 30, Yahoo! Sports' Pete Thamel reported.

The NCAA had previously restricted such operations through the end of May over concerns about the nation-wide spread of COVID-19.

Rulings from the NCAA for other sports will be made soon, and possibly as early as next week, Thamel said.

Student-athletes' return to campus and to team facilities will have to coincide with government mandates from individual states. It will be easier for some schools than others.

The SEC is expected to vote on whether to allow conference-wide returns to team activities this Friday.

Voluntary team activities are not allowed to be supervised or run by coaches, though strength and conditioning staffers can be involved. Coaches will still be allowed to virtually instruct players for eight hours a week through June 30.