HawgBeat - NCAA extends dead period once again

Set in place last March during the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, the dead period has once again been extended by the NCAA. The NCAA also released info on two other important pieces of legislation:

The Division I Council extended the recruiting dead period for all sports through May 31, continuing the ban on in-person recruiting activities that began when the pandemic hit last spring. As part of the vote, members also committed to providing clarity on plans for the transition back to recruiting calendars, including potential modifications for the return to in-person recruiting activity, no later than April 15. The Council met virtually Wednesday.

The Division I Football, Men’s Basketball and Women’s Basketball Oversight Committees and Division I Legislative Committee recommended the extension through May due to continued COVID-19 pandemic uncertainty and concern regarding in-person interaction among recruits and their families, current student-athletes and school staff. Members noted that many schools in different areas of the country still do not allow in-person visits of any prospective students, including potential student-athletes, while others are conducting campus tours that can’t involve athletics.

“After careful consideration of all available information, the Council agreed that an extension of the dead period through May 31 was necessary,” said Council chair M. Grace Calhoun, athletics director at Pennsylvania. “However, there is a strong commitment to use the next several weeks to outline the transition plan back to recruiting activities post June 1 and to provide those plans to prospective student-athletes, their families and the NCAA membership no later than April 15.”

The Division I Student-Athlete Advisory Committee also supported an extension of the dead period, noting a need to both provide prospective student-athletes and their families immediate guidance and also prioritize the health and safety of student-athletes who still will be competing in their spring sport seasons at that time.

“While we support the dead period extension, we also note the importance of providing prospective student-athletes immediate guidance on the future of the dead period,” said SAAC co-chair Justice Littrell.

Several Council members noted the importance of summer camps and clinics for both coaches and prospective student-athletes and expressed that returning to recruiting activities prior to June 1 could jeopardize the opportunity for coaches and recruits to engage in summer activities like certified non-scholastic events.