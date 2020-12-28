College Students, get a year of HawgBeat coverage for just $11.95. Request details via email from your school account (.edu) to nchavanelle@yahoo.com.

FAYETTEVILLE — Just a few days ahead of the Texas Bowl, Arkansas’ offense received some added firepower over the weekend.

Head coach Sam Pittman revealed in Zoom videoconference Monday afternoon that wide receiver Jaquayln Crawford, a transfer from Oklahoma, has been declared eligible to play in Thursday’s game against TCU.

Crawford has been sitting out this season because of NCAA transfer rules, but a recent amendment in response to the coronavirus pandemic granted immediate eligibility to players who have been on their respective campus for at least a semester.

“He’ll be able to play and we’re going to use him,” Pittman said. “He’s a talent. He’s had a really good - when he’s been down on the scout team - a really good attitude. He’s in shape and he’s available and we’re going to use him.”

A highly touted prospect coming out of Rockdale, Texas, Crawford was a 5.8 four-star athlete in the Class of 2018. He signed with Oklahoma over offers from Auburn, Florida, Georgia, Notre Dame, Texas and several other Power Five schools.

In two seasons with the Sooners, though, Crawford appeared in only two games and didn’t record any statistics. He was moved to cornerback last year, but decided to enter the portal so he could find somewhere that would allow him to play receiver.

Although he hasn’t played in any games for the Razorbacks while he’s sat out, Crawford has made an impression on the defense while serving as a member of the scout team.

“He’s given us the best look,” safety Jalen Catalon said. “Anytime a team had an explosive guy, he’d be the guy that would represent him. He’s done a great job. I have no doubt he’s going to go in and do his thing and just show Arkansas fans what they’ve been missing out on, for sure.”

Now that he’s been declared eligible for the Texas Bowl, Crawford will begin working with the actual offense during the extra bowl practices. Linebacker Bumper Pool seemed excited that he doesn’t have to worry about trying to tackle him in practice any more.

“That guy’s explosive,” Pool said. “He can jump 5 yards side to side before you blink. I hope he gets out there and has a great game.”

That speed an explosiveness is something Pittman has mentioned in the past and what his teammates are most excited to see in game action.

Listed at 5-foot-10, 172 pounds, Crawford is similar in size to De’Vion Warren, who proved to be a dangerous weapon in Arkansas’ offense before suffering a torn ACL against Florida.

The Razorbacks have yet to have a third receiver step up behind Treylon Burks and Mike Woods during Warren’s absence, so Crawford could potentially be that guy Thursday night. Even though he hasn’t seen a lot of him as an offensive lineman, left tackle Myron Cunningham is confident he’ll open up some lanes for the offense.

“He's just like De'Vion kinda in his own way,” Cunningham said. “He's very quick. He has got a lot of speed to him. He's like one of those smaller receivers that just has that quickness to him.”

Kickoff against the Horned Frogs is scheduled for 7 p.m. CT and the game will be televised on ESPN.