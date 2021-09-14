Neighbors lands another 5-star recruit

Mike Neighbors has done it again.

Taliah Scott, an ESPN five-star prospect in the Class of 2023, committed to Arkansas late Monday night. The Florida native is the No. 7 overall player in ESPN’s HoopGurlz’s Super 60.

A 5-foot-9 guard, Scott attends Oakleaf High in Orange Park, Fla., and plays for the FGB travel ball program that has produced nearly 200 Division I players since 2006.

Numerous SEC teams, including Tennessee, Florida and Auburn, and several other Power Five programs were recruiting her, but Scott pulled the trigger on Arkansas shortly after her unofficial visit to Fayetteville for the football team’s win over No. 15 Texas.

Landing five-star players is nothing new for Neighbors, who is entering his fifth season as the Razorbacks’ head coach.

This offseason alone, Arkansas secured local five-star products Jersey Wolfenbarger (No. 7) from Fort Smith Northside and Maryam Dauda (No. 13) from Bentonville as 2021 signees and Fayetteville native Sasha Goforth (No. 21 in 2020) as a transfer from Oregon State.

The Razorbacks also have Elauna Eaton, a 2020 five-star recruit from Nettleton, on the roster and available to play this season after missing her freshman year with a torn ACL. Amber Ramirez, a five-star recruit in the 2016 class who began her career at TCU before transferring to Arkansas, is back as a super senior, as well.

Ramirez will be long gone by the time Scott makes it to campus, but Eaton and Goforth will be in their fourth college seasons and Wolfenbarger and Dauda will be juniors during her freshman season, potentially giving the Razorbacks five five-star players for the 2023-24 season.