New 2022 Top 10 released: Big man Jalen Duren vaults to top

There's a new Rivals Ranking for the 2022 class in hoops and with it comes a new No. 1. Big man Jalen Duren has overtaken longtime No. 1 Emoni Bates and seized the top spot in the rankings. Today, we roll out the new top 10, with the full Rivals150 for the 2022 class to be released on Thursday and new position rankings unveiled on Friday. Below, Rivals.com explores the reasons for the change at the top and explains what the new No. 1 overall prospect in the class of 2022 brings to the table.

NEW TOP 10 FOR 2022

Jalen Duren (https://rivals.com)

WHY WE MADE THE SWITCH

No. 1 in the 2022 class simply doesn’t seem anywhere near as clear as it once did. Former top dog Emoni Bates remains a hyper-elite prospect and probably still carries the highest ceiling of any player in the class. That said, eventually rankings need to reflect which player is the most developed at the moment, and that title goes to Jalen Duren, who has been the most consistently dominant junior in the nation for a few months now. There’s no way to rule out a reversal of the switch should Bates take another step forward in the year ahead. There’s also the possibility of a third challenger for the top spot emerging. This is a hyper-contested race that will likely remain tight until the rankings become final next spring.

*****

WHAT DUREN BRINGS TO THE TABLE

Jalen Duren (Rivals.com)

Duren is the kind of player that demands a double team in the low post and isn’t slowed by it often. His natural gifts from a size, quickness and athleticism standpoint certainly give him a leg up, but his hands, skill and the ability to defend smaller, quicker forwards are also present. He’s the most NBA-ready player in this class from a physical stature standpoint, and the production against elite opponents on both the high school and grassroots levels are there as well. A true double-double machine, Duren’s size and timing on the defensive end and on the glass allow him to have a massive impact on games even when he isn’t scoring in bunches.

*****

COACH’S CORNER