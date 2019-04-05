There's still a big question mark as to who will take over Mike Anderson's job as Head Hog but whoever takes the job will have a very short amount of time to recruit before the late signing period begins on April 17. The signing period goes on for a month, through May 15, 2019.

As Arkansas's roster stands now, they have three spots open to fill for next season. That number is assuming the new coach does not extend walk-on Jonathan Holmes' scholarship from this semester into his senior year, that Khalil Garland does not get another year on scholarship and that no one else decides to transfer. If any more players decide to transfer, that number goes up.

Holmes was awarded a scholarship when Jordan Phillips left for UT-Arlington. Daniel Gafford was always predicted to declare for the NBA Draft after this season, so his open scholarship position was filled in advance by signing 2019 in-state point guard Justice Hill. He redshirted the first semester, so his eligibility clock begins next season.

Freshman Keshawn Embery-Simpson announced he'll take his talents to Tulsa this week, so that's another shooting guard spot open on the team.

Center, forward and guard are all positions of need for next year's roster, point guard seems to be the only position with decent depth.

Any coach that comes in will have unsigned 2019 prospects that could possibly come with them. There's also a good chance any signed, unenrolled 2019 commit could get a release from their NLI and join their coach as well on the Hill.

On top of filling the 2019 class, the new coach will need to immediately start building relationships with the 2020 in-state class. Players like Chris Moore and Gerald Doakes need to be made priorities right away.