After several months of being in contact with new Arkansas offensive coordinator and quarterback coach Kendal Briles, Lucas Coley finally got the call he'd been waiting for. The 3-star San Antonio native picked up his first Power 5 offer from the Hogs and it's immediately changed the outlook of his recruitment.

Coley, who won the Rivals 3-stripe camp QB MVP award in Houston, had 27 other offers before Briles called him and he was almost ready to narrow that list down to just a handful of programs.

"I narrowed my choices down to five but this offer changes everything," Coley said. "Just going to follow god's plan with all of this."

A standout at Cornerstone Christian, Coley had actually been invited to visit by the former Arkansas staff and he followed through last June and again in September, leaving some rave reviews.

"I love it so much up there and could really see myself living there and being a Razorback," Coley said. "Family environment, great facilities, and players with their heads on straight. The fans just on social media were insane. I can tell they’re real serious about their hog football."

"No doubt (I'll be back). It will be one of the, if not the first stop."