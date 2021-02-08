The Razorbacks signed prospects from eight different states in the 2021 class and after seeing what worked and what didn't, the Hogs have four new assistants and some new recruiting territory assignments.

Arkansas's focus continues to be regional with the goal of pulling the bulk of their 2022 class from the Natural State and the adjacent states. Mix in Georgia and Florida and the Hogs are basically all set.

While it's very common to have the position coach as a prospect's lead recruiter, there are also big advantages to having a lead recruiter for a region. Their connections in the state will allow them to be among the first to hear about rising talent and the high school coaches will keep them in the loop on their players.

Here's a rough look at where the Hogs will attack for their upcoming classes (new assistants have been given their former counterparts' in-state recruiting territory but this could change once a new director of recruiting is in place):

Defensive Coordinator/Safeties Barry Odom - NWA (Fayetteville and south to Ft. Smith), Missouri, Dallas-Ft. Worth

Special Teams Coordinator/Assc. Head Coach Scott Fountain - South and Southwest Arkansas, Southwest Georgia, North/Northwest Texas, Florida