New FutureCast: Five-star center Baye Fall

While there still appears to be at least a month before five-star Baye Fall announces his commitment, there are enough signs to suggest that Arkansas is the front-runner to land his services.

Earlier this month, Rivals National Analyst Travis Graf put a FutureCast for Fall to be a Razorback, as well, suggesting that the Razorbacks were in a very good spot to land the 6-foot-10 center. Nearly two weeks later I'm joining in those sentiments.