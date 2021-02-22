 HawgBeat - New FutureCast Pick in for the Hogs
{{ timeAgo('2021-02-22 10:11:59 -0600') }} football Edit

New FutureCast Pick in for the Hogs

Nikki Chavanelle • HawgBeat
Managing Editor
The Razorbacks are sitting at No. 22 in the country with their four class of 2022 commits. The NCAA has opted to extend the dead period until at least June 1 and more prospects are starting to pull the trigger as the hope for spring visits has been dashed.

The HawgBeat staff has a new FutureCast pick in for the Razorbacks to land another Rivals250 prospect, check it out (VIP):

NEW FUTURECAST PICK

