New Mexico State upsets UConn, will face Arkansas-Vermont winner

New Mexico State’s Teddy Allen - the Western Athletic Conference Player of the Year - proved that the moment was not too big for him as his 3 points powered the Aggies to a 70-63 first round victory over UConn.

Allen scored 12 points in the final 1:38 to keep the Aggies on top and ice the game.

Offense came at premium throughout the first five minutes of the game. Both teams were a combined 2-15 from the field by the 15:00 mark.

It was a back-and-forth affair during the first 17 minutes, and no team gained more than a four-point advantage. A dunk by New Mexico State’s Yuat Alok gave the Aggies a seven-point lead at the 2:17 mark and forced a UConn timeout.

The Aggies came out of the timeout with a 3-pointer from Johnny McCants to extend the lead to double-digits, where it would be at the break. New Mexico State led the Huskies 32-22 at the break.

Allen hit a three not even a minute in to give New Mexico State an 11 point lead, it’s largest of the night. UConn was not phased and cut the lead to five by the 13:39 mark.

The Huskies’ leading-scorer R.J. Cole drained a three with 8:20 left to cut the Aggie lead to 47-46. Isaiah Whaley converted a layup to tie the game at 58-58 with just over two minutes remaining. Who else but Allen to follow it with a 3-pointer to put New Mexico State back on top.

The Huskies challenged late with a 3-pointer from Tyrese Martin that cut it to a 66-63 Aggie advantage, but Allen knocked down free throws late to tie a bow on the 70-63 win.

The Aggies finished their season as Western Athletic Conference champions with an overall record of 26-6.

New Mexico State was 4-1 in games played at a neutral location. Its victory over UConn was its first win over a tournament team this season.

Allen averaged 19.3 points and 6.8 rebounds per game this season. Sir’Jabari Rice recorded 12.2 points, 5.3 rebounds and 3.2 assists per contest for New Mexico State this year.

The winner of Arkansas and Vermont will face the Aggies on Saturday.