New Mexico WR Connor O'Toole has Hogs high on the list after OV

The final of four official visitors on the Hill this weekend is New Mexico native Connor O'Toole, a wide receiver/tight end hybrid who mostly plays as a pass-catcher for La Cueva High School in Albuquerque. “It was an awesome visit," O'Toole said. "They’re building something really impressive over here so it was great to see. Just being around the players and seeing how they interact with the coaching staff was a highlight. And being around the coaches, all of them at once, was really cool. I saw how the culture is being built.”

It seems as though Arkansas's poor showing against Mississippi State on Saturday afternoon didn't have much of an impact on the 3-star's interest in the Hogs but he's also highly considering Washington State, Utah and Baylor. O'Toole's lead recruiter is wide receivers coach Justin Stepp who landed four 4-star prospects in the 2019 class, earning himself a spot in Rivals' Top Recruiters of the Year. Stepp's recruiting has been a huge part of maintaining O'Toole's interest. "I talk to Coach Stepp on a regular basis, he’s always filling me in but being here and experiencing everything was different," O'Toole said. "I love Coach Stepp. He’s not only a great coach, but also he’s a super genuine person, so he’s definitely someone I want to play for.” O'Toole was hosted by true freshman Trey Knox and the two had a great time. Coming up next for O'Toole is an official visit to Utah at the end of the month and a visit to Baylor sometime soon.