After loading 23 high school commitments into their 15th-ranked 2023 class by mid-July, it appears the Razorbacks have shifted their attention to the Junior College ranks with an offer Wednesday to Hinds Community College's (Miss.) Derick Hunter Jr .

Hunter, who played his first three seasons at Texas A&M before taking the JUCO route, has received interest from a number of schools in recent weeks including Tennessee and Texas, but he says the call from Arkansas holds some weight for him.

"I love the Arkansas offer," Hunter said. "(I) really admire how those guys play up front and (it) means a lot to me to have Arkansas offer. There are a lot of dogs in JUCO, (so) for them to look at me means something."

The offers likely won't stop there, either, as he's racked up 17 tackles - five of which came for a loss, two sacks, two pass breakups and a fumble recovery through seven games this season.

With game-day visits to Auburn, Knoxville and Oxford already in the books, Hunter is looking to catch Arkansas in action sometime this season.