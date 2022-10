Arkansas continued its push for some of the nation's top 2025 prospects last Tuesday by extending an offer to Charles Henderson (Ala.) DE Zion "Ziggy" Grady.

Recently named the country's 13th best player in the initial 2025 Rivals100, Grady has seen his recruitment skyrocket. Adding six offers from the likes of Alabama, Florida State and Penn State since the start of August, Grady was pleased to hear from one of the latest players to join his list.

"I’m excited to receive an offer from Arkansas," Grady said. "I have been seeing good things from them this year."