Anderson, who also holds offers from Baylor, LSU, Ole Miss, Tennessee, Texas A&M, Texas Tech and more, is rated as Rivals' 11th-best offensive tackle and the No. 166 overall prospect in the 2024 class. Fortunately for the Hogs, Anderson is no stranger to Fayetteville as his sister is a graduate of the university, and he isn't taking that lightly.

"Yes it does, I’ve always loved Arkansas," said Anderson of whether the offer held some extra weight for him. "I thought of it as a next-level achievement."