Jamie Vance is just the latest in a long line of college football defensive backs.

The pipeline began with Derrick Raymond, who played for LSU, and DeShawn Raymond, who played for TCU. The latest is Vance, their cousin, who committed to Arkansas on Tuesday just hours removed from an unofficial visit to The Hill.

Arkansas was Vance’s first SEC overture and one that stuck, and that’s a testament to the coaching staff. They put in early work with Vance and with Edna Karr (La.) High School, which produced Class of 2019 signee Devin Bush, who is already on campus as a mid-year enrollee.

This week’s unofficial visit -- his second in the past calendar year -- affirmed many of Vance’s prerequisites for a college, leading his commitment.

“This is the new staff’s second year and I have a really good relationship with them, especially Coach (Ron) Coop and Coach Mark (Smith). As you know Devin (Bush) Greg (Brooks Jr.) and Joe (Foucha) are all up there so I’m gonna be comfortable playing around them because we’re all from the same area and we all know each other.

“I feel like I’ll play better for the people around me because it’s not about me; it’s about the ones before me. We all have good relationships and we all can talk that to the field and take over the SEC.”



