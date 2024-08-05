Arkansas already has cornerstone returning pieces in its secondary with Jaylon Braxton, Kee'yon Stewart, Jaheim Singletary and others, but newcomers from the transfer and high school ranks elevate what may be a darkhorse top-half SEC unit heading into the 2024-25 season.

Secondary coach Deron Wilson spoke to the media Monday and reviewed last season's Razorback secondary, which ranked 32nd nationally in pass yards allowed per game, as well as how the coaching staff fixed some issues over the offseason.

"As you look at the film and you go back and watch it, we had to get depth, which we did," Wilson said. "We addressed the depth issue with older guys who can play and also understanding when you bring in guys from the portal, try to get them in early so they can go through the spring.

"So, from a relationship standpoint and time standpoint, in the spring they get to know them, they get to know you, you get to know them and y’all continue to build and time we know brings trust. When you’re consistent over time, the player trusts you, you trust the player and y’all can thrive together."

Wilson isn't wrong about adding depth, as the Hogs landed five transfers and four high school defensive backs in the class of 2024. Though not all will see significant time on the field and some may be mixed around, Wilson said the group "has a chance to be really, really special because of the depth and talent."

Below is a breakdown of the newcomers in the secondary and what Wilson said about each of them: