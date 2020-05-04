Arkansas added commitment number five on Sunday afternoon, Missouri hybrid defensive back Jermaine Hamilton-Jordan. His commitment slid the Hogs class up to No.55 in the national team recruiting rankings with five 3-star prospects.

Sam Pittman now has more commitments than Alabama, Auburn, Ole Miss and Vanderbilt and the staff will continue the momentum in the coming weeks, despite not getting to host very many visitors before the dead period was extended.

Of those that have been to visit already, there are some good candidates to join Arkansas's 2021 class next: