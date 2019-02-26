Next Three Up: Prospects Who Could Commit To Arkansas Next
The Razorbacks gained a second 2020 commit on Tuesday night, just three days ahead of the start of spring practices, and in the next few weekends they'll host more than 40 top targets on the Hill. New Orleans 3-star corner Jamie Vance committed a couple days after an unofficial in Fayetteville, could one of these three prospects be next?
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news