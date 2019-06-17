Next Three Up: Prospects Who Could Commit to Arkansas
The Razorbacks had a ton of momentum in recruiting last summer and with the recent commitments of John Gentry and Chandler Morris, it looks like they'll have that same momentum this summer.
The Hogs have nine in their 2020 class with one 4-star and seven commits on the offensive side of the ball. In our next three up however, we've got three big-time defensive prospects who could look to commit next.
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news