{{ timeAgo('2019-07-23 12:02:40 -0500') }}

Next Three Up: Prospects Who Could Commit to Arkansas

Nikki Chavanelle • HawgBeat
Managing Editor

The Arkansas Razorbacks added three more to their 2020 class over the last four days and momentum like this usually leads to more commits. That wave of momentum will be amplified this weekend when the Hogs staff host more than 20 high profile recruits for their fall camp cookout on Friday. Last year, Arkansas gained four commitments after the cookout.

Take a closer look at three guys who will be back in Fayetteville this weekend and could call the Hogs:

