Arkansas added an eighth commit to the 2021 class on Tuesday with the pledge of Desoto (TX) wide receiver Jaedon Wilson. Wilson's commitment came almost a month after commitment No. 7 Javion Hunt but with the way things are looking, Arkansas fans may not have to wait a whole month for the next addition.
The Razorbacks are closing in on some other top targets with things really heating up for four in particular.
The Razorbacks have been recruiting Raheim Sanders hard over the past few months. The versatile wide receiver, sometimes running back is approaching his decision date, which falls on his birthday June 8, and the momentum is with the Hogs. Arkansas didn't recruit Florida very well under Chad Morris, except for IMG Academy, but Scott Fountain is working the area hard for Sam Pittman. Daily communications with Justin Stepp have been a big boost to this recruitment as well.
