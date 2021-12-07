NFL decisions looming for Hogs' underclassmen, seniors

FAYETTEVILLE — As they prepare for the Outback Bowl, several Razorbacks have big decisions regarding their futures just around the corner.

Arkansas has nine true seniors who could return for an extra season and a handful of underclassmen eligible to declare early for the NFL Draft.

Most prominent among that group is wide receiver Treylon Burks. The junior from Warren, Ark., is widely considered a first-round pick and most expect him to go pro, but he and head coach Sam Pittman haven’t said much about his impending decision.

With a bowl game remaining - Pittman doesn’t expect anyone to opt out - Burks is in the midst of one of the best seasons by a wide receiver in UA history, with 66 receptions for 1,104 yards and 11 touchdowns.

ESPN’s Mel Kiper Jr. and Todd McShay each rate him as the sixth-best draft-eligible wide receiver available in the upcoming 2022 NFL Draft and include him among their top-30 overall prospects, while Pro Football Focus has him going 19th overall in its latest mock draft.

Two other underclassmen facing similar decisions are center Ricky Stromberg and safety Jalen Catalon. The latter figured to be a lock as an early-rounds pick, but season-ending shoulder surgery could impact his decision.

None of those three players have declared their intentions as of yet, but Pittman said he’d already been doing research for them.

Although NFL teams won’t publicly reveal their draft boards - for obvious reasons - the Razorbacks have developed relationships with scouts, who provide insight directly to the coaching staff on where certain players stand.

Pittman said his goal is to talk to half of the 32 NFL teams each year, but he’s actually to representatives from about 20 this season and has relayed that information to the players.

“I’ve already done that this year and had an opportunity to sit down and talk to some guys about where they’re projected in the draft,” Pittman said. “Not an agent talking to them about, ‘You’re a first rounder,’ and you’re really a sixth rounder on the draft board. We’re telling them the truth about what comes off of somebody’s draft board.”

Unlike most years, Arkansas has a few other players who could benefit from the feedback Pittman and his staff gathers this season.

Seniors who would normally have no other option can actually return to school in 2022 because of the eligibility relief granted by the NCAA last year in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

That rule allowed the likes of Grant Morgan, Myron Cunningham and several others to play for the Razorbacks this year and could apply to their nine true seniors next season.

Right tackle Dalton Wagner has already made his intention to return known, but the other eight are still up in the air. Cornerback Montaric Brown, safety Joe Foucha, linebacker Bumper Pool, defensive tackle John Ridgeway and running back Trelon Smith will likely have to weigh their pro options against coming back in 2022.