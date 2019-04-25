1. QB KYLER MURRAY, ARIZONA CARDINALS

FARRELL'S TAKE: Murray is talented, but size and durability are issues. Is he No. 1 worthy? Grade: B GORNEY'S TAKE: Murray is exactly what Kliff Kingsbury wants in a quarterback. He has very limited weapons around him so we'll see if it works but Kingsbury's vision is in place. Grade: A

2. DE NICK BOSA, SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS

FARRELL'S TAKE: Bosa is a can't-miss for the 49ers with his size-speed combination. Grade: A+ GORNEY'S TAKE: Bosa is the most talented player in this draft class. At some point, collecting all these defensive linemen has to pay off for the 49ers. Bosa might be the best of all. Grade: A+

3. DT QUINNEN WILLIAMS, NEW YORK JETS

FARRELL'S TAKE: I am a huge fan of Williams. He will be a star in New York. He’s so good at shooting the gap. Grade: A GORNEY'S TAKE: If Bosa is the best player in this draft class, Williams is not far off. He is so fast, so dominant and he dominated the SEC. Grade: A+

4. DE CLELIN FERRELL, OAKLAND RAIDERS

FARRELL'S TAKE: Ferrell is a great talent but a little bit of a reach for No. 4 overall. Grade: B GORNEY'S TAKE: Ferrell had 27 sacks at Clemson and he's a fantastic player but he's more of a mid-first round pick for me. With Josh Allen still out there, I don't know how you pass on him. Grade: B–

5. LB DEVIN WHITE, TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS

FARRELL'S TAKE: White is a beast and a big-time tackler who will replace Kwon Alexander and make the Bucs better on defense. Grade: A GORNEY'S TAKE: I love this pick because White is a tackling machine who put up amazing numbers in the SEC and could be an upgrade at the position for the Bucs. Grade: A

6. QB DANIEL JONES, NEW YORK GIANTS

FARRELL'S TAKE: Jones is a reach at No 6 and I’m not sure the Giants couldn’t have landed him later in round one. Grade: C+ GORNEY'S TAKE: I cannot believe the Giants passed on Dwayne Haskins and Drew Lock if they wanted a quarterback. I understand David Cutcliffe loves him but I don't see Jones being even close to this high. Grade: C

7. DE JOSH ALLEN, JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS

FARRELL'S TAKE: Allen should have never fallen this far and the Jags just added a super athletic hybrid to their defense. Grade: A+ GORNEY'S TAKE: Allen could have easily been in the conversation in the Bosa/Williams range and his production last season was outstanding. Nobody could block him. Grade: A+

8. TE T.J. HOCKENSON, DETROIT LIONS

FARRELL'S TAKE: TE at No 8 is a little high. The Lions could have landed another later in the draft. That’s a reach. Grade: C– GORNEY'S TAKE: I don't necessarily buy the Rob Gronkowski comparisons because he's one in a million but Hockenson can block and he can be a huge asset in the passing game. Smart pick. Grade: A–

9. DT ED OLIVER, BUFFALO BILLS

FARRELL'S TAKE: I love Oliver at this pick. His get off is as good as anyone’s and he will be another Aaron Donald. Grade: A GORNEY'S TAKE: I don't care about Jacketgate or any other story coming out about Oliver before the draft. He might be a tad undersized but as a gap-shooter he has the ability to be incredible in the league. Love this pick. Grade: A

10. LB DEVIN BUSH, PITTSBURGH STEELERS

FARRELL'S TAKE: I am very happy for the Steelers moving up to take Bush at LB. He fits a need and is beyond athletic. Grade: A+ GORNEY'S TAKE: Bush put up great stats at Michigan, performed at the combine and his attitude playing linebacker should fit perfectly in Pittsburgh. The Steelers traded up for a reason. Grade: A

11. OT JONAH WILLIAMS, CINCINNATI BENGALS

FARRELL'S TAKE: Williams is a sold pick and will be a 10-year pro. A very good pick for the Bengals. Grade: B GORNEY'S TAKE: Williams was perhaps the best offensive tackle in college football last season. I think he can stay at tackle in the NFL but he could also be a solid guard. He was so mean when I saw him in high school. Grade: B+

12. DE RASHAN GARY, GREEN BAY PACKERS

FARRELL'S TAKE: Gary is an excellent athlete and this is higher than expected but a bit of a reach. He’s a boom-or-bust prospect. Grade: B GORNEY'S TAKE: Gary is one of the best athletes in this draft but I do have to worry about why he didn't have more sacks at Michigan. There is a lot to work with though from a physical perspective. Grade: B+

13. DT CHRISTIAN WILKINS, MIAMI DOLPHINS

FARRELL'S TAKE: Wilkins is so good and versatile, and he can do so many things. He’s a can’t miss for the Dolphins. Grade: A GORNEY'S TAKE: Clemson's defensive line was so outstanding this season and Wilkins was such a special player. I get that this draft class is loaded along the D-line but Wilkins is one of the best. Grade: A

14. OG CHRIS LINDSTROM, ATLANTA FALCONS

FARRELL'S TAKE: Lindstrom is a 10-year pro and can’t miss prospect. I saw him in HS as a 245-pounder. Nasty kid. Grade: A GORNEY'S TAKE: Lindstrom is a really talented player but this is way, way too early for him as I thought he was a fringe first-round selection. Grade: C

15. QB DWAYNE HASKINS, WASHINGTON

FARRELL'S TAKE: Haskins slid as expected and some worry he’s a one-year wonder at Ohio State. This is good value at this stage but I worry if he can be elite. Grade: B GORNEY'S TAKE: Haskins threw 50 touchdown passes last season and played for Urban Meyer. He is not mobile or athletic which concerns me in today's NFL but he can deliver the ball. Grade: A–

16. DE BRIAN BURNS, CAROLINA PANTHERS

FARRELL'S TAKE: I like Burns as a pick for Carolina. He’s so fast off the line of scrimmage and can be an elite edge rusher. Grade: B+ GORNEY'S TAKE: Burns is someone who did not get a lot of pre-draft hype and he wasn't discussed as much as others, but he is a tremendous edge rusher with tons of speed. The Panthers made a really smart pick. Grade: A–

17. DT DEXTER LAWRENCE, NEW YORK GIANTS

FARRELL'S TAKE: I like Lawrence with this pick. He’s a monster against the run but can get after the passer as well. He was once our No. 1 player in the country for good reason. Grade: A GORNEY'S TAKE: Lawrence is more of a space eater than a gap shooter and that's fine. But he didn't have huge production at Clemson, as it actually trailed off as his career went on. Grade: B

18. C GARRETT BRADBURY, MINNESOTA VIKINGS

FARRELL'S TAKE: I like Bradbury as the pick here because he can be an elite center for 10 years and allows others to move around the line. Grade: B+ GORNEY'S TAKE: This is not a sexy pick but this is the best interior offensive lineman in the draft. He was outstanding at the combine and should be a long-term pro in Minnesota. Grade: A–

19. DT JEFFERY SIMMONS, TENNESSEE TITANS

FARRELL'S TAKE: Simmons, a former five-star, is an elite defensive tackle who can rush the passer and wreak havoc on the defensive line. Grade: B+ GORNEY'S TAKE: Based on college performance alone, Simmons is one of the best players in this draft. He was injured, but Simmons will get back healthy and he will be outstanding. Grade: A

20. TE NOAH FANT, DENVER BRONCOS

FARRELL'S TAKE: Fant is a terrific player but with the Broncos needing a quarterback, I think Drew Lock was the pick here. Grade: B GORNEY'S TAKE: Fant got overlooked at Iowa – and I argue in the pre-draft process – because everybody was so in love with Hockenson, but he caught 69 passes and had 18 touchdowns the last two season. Love it. Grade: A

21. S DARNELL SAVAGE, GREEN BAY PACKERS

FARRELL'S TAKE: I love Savage as a first-round pick for the Packers because he can do so much. I had him slipping to the second round but man, this kid is a first-rounder to me. Grade: A GORNEY'S TAKE: I understand that Savage's stock has risen quickly in the last few weeks but I still think if you're going to take a safety, there were better ones out there, namely Nasir Adderley and Johnathan Abram. Grade: B–

22. OT ANDRE DILLARD, PHILADELPHIA EAGLES

FARRELL'S TAKE: Dillard is a guy who is athletic but I’m not sure how aggressive he is so this could be a bit of a reach for the Eagles. Grade: B GORNEY'S TAKE: This is a risky pick that could go either way. Dillard is an athletic left tackle who can protect Carson Wentz, but has Dillard ever faced elite edge rushers in the Pac-12? Grade: B

23. OT TYTUS HOWARD, HOUSTON TEXANS

FARRELL'S TAKE: Howard is a reach when Juwaan Taylor and others are out there. The Texans made a mistake here. Grade: C GORNEY'S TAKE: Jawaan Taylor is on the board. Greg Little is on the board. I just cannot justify Howard this early in the draft with so many other elite offensive linemen left on the board. Grade: C–

24. RB JOSH JACOBS, OAKLAND RAIDERS

FARRELL'S TAKE: I’m not sold on Jacobs being a star NFL draft was pick, he’s good but not elite. Grade: B GORNEY'S TAKE: I don't think he's the next Alvin Kamara but he has a lot of tread left on the tires. He's versatile and he should be a huge asset. Grade: A–

25. WR MARQUISE BROWN, BALTIMORE RAVENS

FARRELL'S TAKE: I love Brown as the Ravens' pick because he just makes Baltimore faster and more explosive. A star in the making. Grade: A GORNEY'S TAKE: Coupled with Lamar Jackson at quarterback, this is a really intriguing pick because the Ravens' offense now has some dynamic pieces. I do worry about his size but it could actually play to his advantage if he's put in the right spots. Grade: A–

26. DE MONTEZ SWEAT, WASHINGTON

FARRELL'S TAKE: Sweat is a great get this late in the draft because he’s an amazing athlete who can stand up or put his hand down. Great pick. Grade: A GORNEY'S TAKE: An outstanding trade has paid off with Sweat, who is going to be one of the biggest steals this late in the first round. He is a freak athlete who could have easily been a top-10 pick. Grade: A+

27. S JOHNATHAN ABRAM, OAKLAND RAIDERS

FARRELL'S TAKE: I really like Abrams as an NFL player because he’s all over the field and loves to hit. Oh yeah, he can run as well. Grade: A+ GORNEY'S TAKE: Abram would have been the first safety on my draft board so I really like this pick because he's all over the field and he can head hunt. Really like this pick. Grade: A-

28. DT JERRY TILLERY, LOS ANGELES CHARGERS