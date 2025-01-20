Nick Smith Jr. makes first NBA start

"It means a lot," Smith said during an in-game interview . "I've been dreaming all my life for this moment and I'm truly blessed to be in this position."

Former Arkansas guard Nick Smith Jr. logged his first career start for the Charlotte Hornets on Friday evening and he made the most of it with 15 points on 6-of-12 shooting from the field in a win over the Chicago Bulls. The No. 27 overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft, Smith also added five rebounds, one assist and one steal.

Another former Razorback made his first career NBA start over the weekend.

A product of North Little Rock High School, Smith has averaged 9.8 points per game over his last five games with Charlotte. He scored a season-high 18 points with four made 3-pointers and five rebounds during a Jan. 5 loss to Cleveland.

"I put in a lot of work," Smith said in an interview Jan. 17. "I feel like it ain't going to do nothing but translate, especially when I get out here in the game. So just continue to put in the work and play my role."

Smith has spent most of the season as a bench player for the Hornets, plus he's averaged 24.3 points per game across three starts with the team's G League affiliate, the Greensboro Swarm. Smith has appeared in 20 games for the Hornets so far this year and he's averaging 11.6 minutes per game.

NBA insider Jake Fischer recently reported that "rival teams have revealed Charlotte's willingness to discuss the availability of Nick Smith Jr." as a trade candidate. The league's trade deadline is Thursday, Feb. 6.

One of three one-and-done player for the Hoop Hogs during the 2022-23 season, Smith was rated as the No. 2 overall recruit in the country for the 2022 class. The 6-foot-2, 185-pound guard appeared in 17 games and averaged 12.5 points per game during an injury-hampered season that ended with a Sweet 16 loss to UConn.