Arkansas freshman Nick Smith Jr. was named preseason First Team All-SEC by the coaches Wednesday.

Smith was one of nine players selected to the first team, making him a unanimous preseason first team All-SEC honoree. He was previously named to the SEC media’s 5-man preseason All-SEC first team.

No other Razorback was voted to the All-SEC preseason first or second teams by the coaches.

Arkansas' season will officially being Monday against North Dakota State. Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. CT at Bud Walton Arena.

Below are the full coaches preseason All-SEC first and second teams:

SEC Coaches First Team All-SEC

Jahvon Quinerly – Alabama

Nick Smith Jr. – Arkansas

Colin Castleton – Florida

Oscar Tshiebwe – Kentucky

Sahvir Wheeler – Kentucky

Tolu Smith – Mississippi State

Kobe Brown – Missouri

Santiago Vescovi – Tennessee

Zakai Zeigler – Tennessee

SEC Coaches Second Team All-SEC

Brandon Miller – Alabama

Wendell Green Jr. – Auburn

K.D. Johnson – Auburn

Kario Oquendo – Georgia

KJ Williams – LSU

Matthew Murrell – Ole Miss

Josiah-Jordan James – Tennessee

Henry Coleman III – Texas A&M

SMITH’S PRESEASON HONORS

Jerry West Award Watch List

All-American second team (CBSsports.com)

All-America fourth team (Blue Ribbon Magazine)

National Newcomer of the Year (Blue Ribbon Magazine)

#2 on Andy Katz/NCAA.com national Impact Freshmen list

#2 on CBSsports.com national Impact Freshmen list

SEC Freshman of the Year (CBSsports.com)

SEC Freshman of the Year (Blue Ribbon Magazine)

First Team All-SEC (media)

First Team All-SEC (coaches)

First Team All-SEC (Blue Ribbon Magazine)