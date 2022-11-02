Nick Smith Jr. named preseason First Team All-SEC by coaches
Arkansas freshman Nick Smith Jr. was named preseason First Team All-SEC by the coaches Wednesday.
Smith was one of nine players selected to the first team, making him a unanimous preseason first team All-SEC honoree. He was previously named to the SEC media’s 5-man preseason All-SEC first team.
No other Razorback was voted to the All-SEC preseason first or second teams by the coaches.
Arkansas' season will officially being Monday against North Dakota State. Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. CT at Bud Walton Arena.
Below are the full coaches preseason All-SEC first and second teams:
SEC Coaches First Team All-SEC
Jahvon Quinerly – Alabama
Nick Smith Jr. – Arkansas
Colin Castleton – Florida
Oscar Tshiebwe – Kentucky
Sahvir Wheeler – Kentucky
Tolu Smith – Mississippi State
Kobe Brown – Missouri
Santiago Vescovi – Tennessee
Zakai Zeigler – Tennessee
SEC Coaches Second Team All-SEC
Brandon Miller – Alabama
Wendell Green Jr. – Auburn
K.D. Johnson – Auburn
Kario Oquendo – Georgia
KJ Williams – LSU
Matthew Murrell – Ole Miss
Josiah-Jordan James – Tennessee
Henry Coleman III – Texas A&M
SMITH’S PRESEASON HONORS
Jerry West Award Watch List
All-American second team (CBSsports.com)
All-America fourth team (Blue Ribbon Magazine)
National Newcomer of the Year (Blue Ribbon Magazine)
#2 on Andy Katz/NCAA.com national Impact Freshmen list
#2 on CBSsports.com national Impact Freshmen list
SEC Freshman of the Year (CBSsports.com)
SEC Freshman of the Year (Blue Ribbon Magazine)
First Team All-SEC (media)
First Team All-SEC (coaches)
First Team All-SEC (Blue Ribbon Magazine)
(Some information provided by Arkansas Communications)