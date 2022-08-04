Nick Smith Jr. potentially out for Europe trip with injury

Check out the Recruiting Hawgs Podcast with Alex Trader and Mason Choate. New episodes including interviews with Arkansas recruits are available every Wednesday on YouTube , Apple and Spotify .

The Razorback men’s basketball team had another open practice period for the media today, and it included a noticeable absence.

True freshman and McDonald's All-American Nick Smith Jr. did not practice today due to a left hand index finger injury and he might not participate in the team's planned trip to Europe.

"With Nick right now it's just day-by-day," Arkansas coach Eric Musselman said. "He'll go back to the doctor on Friday to get reevaluated. Might play, might not."

Musselman said later on that the injury was not as serious as it could have been.

"Medically, it's not a break,” Musselman said. “At one point it was like a ligament. After testing, it's basically like a deep bone bruise."

Because it is still early in the preseason, Musselman and his staff don't want to take any chances with potential injuries.

"We're not going to play anybody if there's any fear of (injury)," Musselman said. "It's a bone bruise...We're not going to play (Nick Smith) if he isn't feeling good."

Arkansas’ first game will be next Tuesday at 12:30 p.m. CT vs. Valencia Seleccion at La Alqueria del Basket in Valencia, Spain. The game will be streamed on FloHoops.