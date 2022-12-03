FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — It was a moment Arkansas fans and players alike had anticipated for months. Freshman guard Nick Smith Jr. made his first start in a Razorback uniform Saturday afternoon at Bud Walton Arena, introducing another dynamic asset to a team already versatile and dangerous.

In 24 minutes, Smith led the team with 14 field goal attempts, of which he sank six. Three of them came from beyond the arc, and he added a free throw to bring his total to 16 points. He picked up five assists, a rebound and a foul, all without turning the ball over.

“It felt good," Smith said. “Obviously I’ve been waiting on this moment ever since I made the decision to come here. I feel like it was great for us as a team, you know, just to have our whole team playing.”

Although Saturday marked Smith’s first career start, it was his second appearance. The North Little Rock graduate debuted Monday, but not at full strength. He missed the first six games of the 2022-23 campaign with a right knee injury, so Arkansas head coach Eric Musselman opted to limit his time on the court.

“It was tough on him, the minutes restriction,” Musselman said. “I know he didn’t like it. Also, I think that first game for any player is a challenge. Tonight he played with great freedom, I think, even mentally.”

Smith shone the brightest in the first half, which was a much tighter affair than the second. Arkansas led by just five points at the break, compared to the 41-point margin of victory, and his 11 points and four assists were critical to holding onto the slim advantage.

He broke a 2-2 tie with a 3-pointer two minutes into the contest, and his other triple closed the San Jose State lead to one point.