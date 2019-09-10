FAYETTEVILLE — Every quarterback claims they prepare the same whether they’re the starter or a backup, but there are perks to being the No. 1 guy.

Heading into his first start at Arkansas, Nick Starkel said he has more say in the game plan. That should lead to fewer busts as the Razorbacks try get get back above .500 against Colorado State.

“It's everything I 100 percent know and I know the receivers know 100 percent as well,” Starkel said. “If you know something 100 percent, you will be playing really fast rather than second guessing yourself, ‘Do I do this or do that?’”

That likely would have helped when he took over for Ben Hicks in the second half against Ole Miss.