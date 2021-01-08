HawgBeat - Nikki's Razorback Recruiting Notebook: Early enrollees, new offers

Nikki's Razorback Recruiting Notebook: Early enrollees, new offers
We're still a few weeks away from putting the final bow on the 2021 class with the late signing period but Arkansas is more likely to complete their class with transfers, not more high school additions. The Razorbacks will, however, welcome a giant mid-year class to the Hill over the weekend. They'll take COVID-19 tests, get cleared by Monday and begin lifts with the team Tuesday.
Sam Pittman has been proudly proclaiming that he has 10 early enrollees but he actually has even more when including his more experienced additions. Here's the list compiled by HawgBeat:
QB Lucas Coley
RB Javion Hunt
WR KeTron Jackson
WR Jaedon Wilson
WR Raheim Sanders
OL Ty'Kieast Crawford (transfer)
DL Jalen Williams (Juco)
LB Marco Avant
LB Christopher Paul
DB Trent Gordon (transfer)
DB Jermaine Hamilton-Jordan
DB Jayden Johnson
K Cameron Little
"The way of the early enrollees keeps getting bigger and bigger each year. Before, you'd be lucky to get one or two," Pittman said. "It can't help but make us a lot better on special teams. Hopefully we'll have some young guys that can press some of the starters we have now to become better players."
Hopefully, like during the fall camp, media will get a little access to see the newcomers during spring ball.
This is by far the biggest group of early enrollees I can recall and it's keeping up with the trend we're seeing all over the nation at the most prominent programs. Chad Morris brought in nine of his star-studded 2019 class early and most benefited immediately, seeing the field as freshmen.
New Offers
The Razorbacks offered two out of Jacksonville, Florida this week. Fletcher High defensive end/linebacker Aaron Hester holds 18 offers including in-state programs Florida State and Miami. He posted on Twitter that he'd like to make a commitment announcement on his birthday on January 28, but he posted that before Arkansas offered.
Oakleaf high school linebacker Devin Smith posted a top five of Miami, FSU, Florida, Nebraska and Georgia Tech at the end of the 2020 year. He also posted he's still 100% interested in more programs recruiting him so Arkansas clearly got the message, offering a few days later. He's only visited Florida and Georgia Tech so he'd like to take some visits before what he hopes is a late spring or summer decision.
The Razorbacks got in early on a very intriguing prospect from over the border in Sooner territory. Following Kansas and Kansas State, the Razorbacks offered Union DB Jayden Rowe this week. Rowe is a teammate of Hog 2021 signee AJ Green and Green showed immediate approval of the offer.
This could be just another step in continuing some very strong Oklahoma recruiting. The Hogs have offered seven 2022 prospects in Oklahoma, three are already committed elsewhere–4-star WR Talyn Shettron (OU), 4-star RB CJ Brown (OK St), 3-star TE Andre Dollar (Oregon). It's a decent year for the Sooner State with 5 4-star prospects and more than a dozen others with DI offers.
Once again following up the Kansas programs, Arkansas offered Kansas native Jaden Hamm a scholarship offer this week. Hamm is a 2023 tight end prospect and he's just the. sixth tight end in his class to pick up an offer from the Hogs, joining in-state target Shamar Easter.