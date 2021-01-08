HawgBeat - Nikki's Razorback Recruiting Notebook: Early enrollees, new offers

We're still a few weeks away from putting the final bow on the 2021 class with the late signing period but Arkansas is more likely to complete their class with transfers, not more high school additions. The Razorbacks will, however, welcome a giant mid-year class to the Hill over the weekend. They'll take COVID-19 tests, get cleared by Monday and begin lifts with the team Tuesday.

Sam Pittman has been proudly proclaiming that he has 10 early enrollees but he actually has even more when including his more experienced additions. Here's the list compiled by HawgBeat:

QB Lucas Coley

RB Javion Hunt

WR KeTron Jackson

WR Jaedon Wilson

WR Raheim Sanders

OL Ty'Kieast Crawford (transfer)

DL Jalen Williams (Juco)

LB Marco Avant

LB Christopher Paul

DB Trent Gordon (transfer)

DB Jermaine Hamilton-Jordan

DB Jayden Johnson

K Cameron Little

"The way of the early enrollees keeps getting bigger and bigger each year. Before, you'd be lucky to get one or two," Pittman said. "It can't help but make us a lot better on special teams. Hopefully we'll have some young guys that can press some of the starters we have now to become better players."

Hopefully, like during the fall camp, media will get a little access to see the newcomers during spring ball.

This is by far the biggest group of early enrollees I can recall and it's keeping up with the trend we're seeing all over the nation at the most prominent programs. Chad Morris brought in nine of his star-studded 2019 class early and most benefited immediately, seeing the field as freshmen.