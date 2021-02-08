HawgBeat - Nikki's Razorback Recruiting Notebook: In-state buzz, more visits, offers

The 2021 class has been completed and Sam Pittman's second-year crew now have their sights set on 2022 stars.

With the dead period in place until mid-April at least, the Hogs have moved into the virtual "junior day" visit phase of the cycle. They're conducting campus and facility tours with top prospects that they've offered all over the country, giving players a first glimpse and convincing them that Fayetteville needs to be high on their list to visit once the dead period does finally lift.

Catch up on what you might've missed including new offers, recent "visits," and more...