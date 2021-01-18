HawgBeat - Nikki's Razorback Recruiting Notebook: New PWOs, offers, more

The Razorbacks had a huge week of offers with the coaching staff going full steam ahead on the 2022 and 2023 recruiting classes. The Hogs also added two homegrown prospects to the 2021 class this weekend as walk-ons. Check out these recruiting updates and more in this week's Razorback Recruiting Notebook:

NCAA punts on big decisions

The NCAA was supposed to have deliberations about Name, Image and Likeness and make a decision on the one-time penalty-free transfer waiver proposal this month but, when faced with the tough decisions, the head of college athletics kicked the can down the road. The chair of the Student-Athlete Advisory committee expressed his disappointment: “The Division I Student-Athlete Advisory Committee is disappointed to see a delay in the voting of proposals related to name, image, likeness and transfer legislation. These proposals are essential in moving toward a modernized standard of collegiate athletics and have been supported largely by Division I conferences and student-athletes,” Evan Good said. “We are encouraging all parties involved in the process of this vote to act swiftly in getting this legislation passed, as student-athletes are ready for this much-needed change.” It seems to be only a matter of time before college athletes get paid and the NCAA already showed a great willingness to allow immediate eligibility after transfer when it granted eligibility to student athletes who transferred in for this fall semester. It's certainly not simple to figure out and it has its drawbacks (see the transfer portal currently exploding with more athletes than there are open scholarships around the nation), but athletes are currently in limbo and deserve to know what their options are–including a couple Razorbacks. Arkansas added two transfers already this off-season, DB Trent Gordon and OL Ty'Kieast Crawford. Both athletes played for their respective DI programs during the 2020 season so, until the NCAA makes a decision, we don't know if they can see the field as Hogs in 2021.

New Preferred Walk-ons

As the Hogs typically do around this time of year, they added two new preferred walk-ons to their 2021 recruiting class this weekend. Greenwood linebacker Jordan Hanna and DeWitt linebacker Logan Moss both announced decisions to play for the Razorbacks without the promise of scholarships. Preferred walk-ons are essentially guaranteed a spot to compete during fall camp, but they're not guaranteed a spot on the final roster–although, at this point, it's not clear what roster limits will look like due to COVID-19. Hanna is the younger brother of current Arkansas walk-on Morgan Hanna. His older brother joined the Hogs as part of the 2019 class but has yet to see the field at defensive end. Hanna, at 6-foot-2, 215, helped Greenwood to yet another state title this season, racking up 139 tackles and 13 sacks. Hanna turned down offers from Southern Miss, Central Miss, Arkansas Tech, Austin Peay and others, including PWO offers from Boston College and Colorado, to join the Razorbacks.

Dipping in to DeWitt again, the Razorbacks got 6-foot, 215-pound linebacker Logan Moss to call the Hogs–following junior teammate Dax Courtney who committed to Arkansas this summer. Moss had offers from Southern Arkansas, Northeastern State, Hendrix, Drake and more but decided to come to Arkansas instead. He plans to enroll and be a student in 2021, grayshirting until spring of 2022. DeWitt had a middling season but Moss tallied 94 tackles, two picks and four forced fumbles. Moss's commitment gives Arkansas a bigger in road with potential future top offensive line prospect. Moss's younger brother Will is 6-foot-4, 293-pounds and already holds an early offer from Kansas.

Hanna and Moss join long snapper Francisco Castro from Miami and punter Patrick Foley from Nebraska as the walk-ons for this 2021 class–so far.

New Offers