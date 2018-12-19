As I'm sure you know by now, Chad Morris and his staff did not fill all 29 projected spots with signees on Wednesday, the first day of the early signing period. They signed 19 commits and added a new one, Greg Brooks Jr., so there are nine spots left to play with and considering they did a great job of addressing the most pressing needs already, the stress leading up to the February signing day should be much less than this week for the staff and fans alike.

"We addressed a lot of needs that needed to be addressed," Chad Morris said in his signing day press conference. "Speed and size at wide receiver, depth in both the offensive and defensive lines, guys that could immediately come in here and make an impact."

"We addressed guys that would come in January and affect our roster and create competition. We did that with eight guys that will be enrolling in January. We addressed with a quarterback to create depth, the player of the year in his state, to come in and continue to build the depth at that position."

Let's take a closer look at the 2019 commits that chose not to commit early, what the Hogs' chances are of carrying them through to February signing and who else is left on the board: