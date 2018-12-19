Nine Spots to Go, Who's Left for the 2019 Class?
As I'm sure you know by now, Chad Morris and his staff did not fill all 29 projected spots with signees on Wednesday, the first day of the early signing period. They signed 19 commits and added a new one, Greg Brooks Jr., so there are nine spots left to play with and considering they did a great job of addressing the most pressing needs already, the stress leading up to the February signing day should be much less than this week for the staff and fans alike.
"We addressed a lot of needs that needed to be addressed," Chad Morris said in his signing day press conference. "Speed and size at wide receiver, depth in both the offensive and defensive lines, guys that could immediately come in here and make an impact."
"We addressed guys that would come in January and affect our roster and create competition. We did that with eight guys that will be enrolling in January. We addressed with a quarterback to create depth, the player of the year in his state, to come in and continue to build the depth at that position."
Let's take a closer look at the 2019 commits that chose not to commit early, what the Hogs' chances are of carrying them through to February signing and who else is left on the board:
A big (and as I imagine unpleasant) surprise for the Razorback staff Sunday was that 4-star corner Devin Bush, who committed in mid-November, decided not only that he didn't want to enroll early anymore, but also that he wouldn't sign early either with the Hogs. Per sources, that was largely due to the Louisiana native holding out some hope that the LSU Tigers would find a spot in the secondary for him. However, after the first day of the signing period, LSU sources say the Tigers simply will not have room for the 13th best player in the state.
Bush still has through Friday to sign his NLI and the coaches aren't giving up on him, neither is one of the team's best recruiters' Scoota Harris. Let's assume that Bush is a hog lock regardless of whether he signs in the next two days or waits until February, that leaves eight more spots in the class.
