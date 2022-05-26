No. 1 2024 prospect Colin Simmons details various interests
DALLAS — Duncanville (Texas) five-star defensive lineman Colin Simmons landed at the No. 1 position in Rivals' 2024 rankings earlier this year, as his talent has schools from around the country cam...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news