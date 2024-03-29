FAYETTEVILLE — The No. 1 Arkansas Razorbacks (22-3, 7-1 SEC) walked off the No. 8 LSU Tigers (20-8, 2-6 SEC) to secure a 4-3 win in 10 innings in front of a season-high 11,156 fans Friday evening at Baum-Walker Stadium.

With drama at an all-time high and a runner on first base in the bottom of the 10th inning, Arkansas catcher Hudson White lined an RBI double down the line in left field to score Will Edmunson and walk the reigning national champions off the field.

"I just felt like White had swung the bat well all night," head coach Dave Van Horn said postgame. "He lined out to short. I felt good about him getting a hit. I didn’t know he was going to hit a double. But I like the matchup there."

It was just a great game. I’m really proud of the team, the way they fought. I thought our young pitchers did a great job

LSU ace right-hander Luke Holman entered the contest with a 0.78 ERA and just eight walks on the season. Those numbers look a little more inflated afterwards, as he gave up three earned runs on five hits while walking five batters and striking out five.

Left-handed reliever Griffin Herring silenced the Arkansas bats for 4.2 innings of scoreless relief after Holman, as Herring struck out eight batters and walked none. It was right-hander Thatcher Hurd that gave up the walk-off hit.

Arkansas starter Mason Molina tossed five innings in the start and gave up three earned runs on seven hits while striking out seven and walking three.

"That’s a tough lineup to go through, bunch of power-hitting right-handers, throwing a lefty at them," Van Horn said. "He gave us a chance. It wasn’t his best outing but it was a good outing."

The trio of Christian Foutch, Gabe Gaeckle and Stone Hewlett allowed just two Tigers to reach base over the final five innings of relief.

Arkansas did leave 10 runners on base at the plate, and it was just 2-16 at the plate with runners in scoring position. The Hogs made up for it by striking out 12 LSU hitters and giving up just two hits with runners in scoring position.

"It’s really hard to win in this league," Van Horn said. "Every win that you can get early takes a lot of pressure off yourself the second half. LSU is a really good team. But we just found way tonight."