With just over three minutes left in the first half, Arkansas quarterback KJ Jefferson fumbled the ball while attempting to get into the end zone and put the Razorbacks up 21-7. The fumble was recovered by Texas A&M and returned all the way for a touchdown, changing all of the momentum in an eventual 23-21 loss for the Razorbacks. Though the scoop-and-score made it a 14-13 Razorback lead going into halftime, it did not fully seem like the Hogs had lost all momentum. After a dull third quarter on offense, KJ Jefferson led Arkansas on a 13-play, 74-yard drive that cut the Texas A&M lead to 23-21. A big-time defensive stop gave the Razorbacks the ball with a chance to take the lead late. With the game on the line and less than two minutes on the clock, Razorback sophomore kicker Cam Little missed a potential game-winner off the right upright to seal the deal on Arkansas' first loss of the season. Here is a recap of how the Aggies scored 23 unanswered points after being down 14-0 to down the 10th-ranked Hogs:

First Half:

The Hogs recorded a first down on their first play from scrimmage — a 10-yard pass to Jadon Haselwood. Arkansas' drive quickly turned into nothing, forcing a Max Fletcher punt. As has been the case through three games, Drew Sanders made another big play on defense, sharing a sack with Zach Williams to force a Texas A&M punt on its first drive. On the ensuing possession, the Hogs went 69 yards on five plays, and a 26-yard KJ Jefferson run was followed by a 32-yard touchdown catch by Ketron Jackson Jr. that put the Razorbacks up early. Another defensive stand by Arkansas preceded a seven-play, 78-yard drive that was capped off by a 56-yard deep shot from Jefferson to Warren Thompson to make it a 14-0 game. A trio of drives that ended in punts — two from A&M and one from Arkansas — was all the entertainment for the remainder of the first quarter. Arkansas began the second quarter with the ball and it was the Dominique Johnson show, as the running back saw three straight carries for 27 yards in his first action of the season. A pair of reverses to backup quarterback Malik Hornsby stalled the drive and forced a Fletcher punt that was downed at Texas A&M 7-yard line. On the first play of the drive, Devon Achane found a hole and sprinted 63 yards into Arkansas territory. Five plays later, Johnson found Evan Stewart in the end zone for a 10-yard score that put the Aggies on the board and made it a 14-7 Arkansas advantage with 8:45 left in the second quarter. On a drive that looked like it might result in a punt, Jefferson took a quarterback keeper 8 yards on fourth-and-3 to keep things alive for Arkansas. Four plays later, Jefferson tried to jump over the pile into the end zone, but he fumbled and the Aggies returned the ball all the way — with a lateral thrown in there — to score. A bad snap resulted in a failed PAT and led to a 14-13 Arkansas lead with 3:11 remaining in the half. On the ensuing drive, the Hogs went three-and-out after Jefferson took a vicious 7-yard sack on third down. A pair of penalties hurt the Aggies on the next drive and, despite a useless pass interference penalty by the Hogs, A&M could not score before the break and the Razorbacks led 14-13 going into the locker room.

Second Half: