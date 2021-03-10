College Students, get a year of HawgBeat coverage for just $11.95. Request details via email from your school account (.edu) to nchavanelle@yahoo.com.

FAYETTEVILLE — Even after opting out of the final couple of games of last season, Rakeem Boyd insists there is “no bad blood” between him, the Arkansas coaches and his former teammates.

Speaking to the media following the Razorbacks’ annual Pro Day on Wednesday, the standout running back said he felt everyone involved understood the timing and reasoning behind his decision to leave the team.

The bone bruise he suffered in Week 2 against Mississippi State forced him to miss the following week and he was never fully recovered, even though he got back on the field for the Ole Miss game.

Ultimately, Boyd ran for only 309 yards and three touchdowns on 82 carries in six games before COVID-19 protocols prevented him from playing against LSU. Before the Missouri game, he announced he was opting out to prepare for the NFL Draft.

“I was dinged up the whole season, just trying to be a tough ass and get out there,” Boyd said. “Then after that my roommate got COVID, I didn’t have COVID, but I had to miss games. I wasn’t too fired up about that (and) that’s when I decided ‘Hey, let’s go get ready for the pros. Let’s not waste time out here.’”

Boyd was pretty open about how his injury took a toll on him and, despite a 100-yard performance at Texas A&M, his body still wasn’t ready for the grind of SEC play.

A preseason All-SEC selection, he was coming off a season in which he ran for 1,133 yards and eight touchdowns while averaging 6.2 yards per carry, so he was confident that he had already shown NFL teams enough on the field.

“People know what I can do healthy,” Boyd said. “I felt like I already showed that I had enough film and I could step up for that level. I was ready for that level already. Even when I came back, I was still ready.”

Despite fans speculating otherwise, Boyd said scouts he’s talked to haven’t expressed any concerns over his decision to opt out. He was voted a team captain and had played through several injuries, so their main question was about his current health - which he said is 100 percent.

Still, watching from home as the Razorbacks lost a heartbreaker at Missouri and were then blown out by Alabama was hard for him.

“It was tough because I built a relationship with guys on that team that will never be broken,” Boyd said. “It was hard on me like, ‘Dang man, I should be out there with them,’ (but) you also say, ‘I’ve got these problems going on.’ It’s your family or (them), and you’ve got to pick one. You can’t pick two.”

While his teammates were fighting to restore the Arkansas program to respectability, Boyd was also worried about providing for his family, which has been through a lot.

Originally from New Orleans, they fled the 9th Ward in New Orleans because of Hurricane Katrina in 2005 and moved to Houston.

“We were struggling, didn’t have much coming to Houston,” Boyd said. “Kind of started back over again, started life over again. No car, no anything. My mom had to really get it as a single parent, so it was tough. I think that’s what made me who I am today.”

That was just the first obstacle for Boyd during his journey to this point.

As a 5.8 four-star running back coming out of Stratford High, he had numerous options, but chose to stay close to home and sign with Texas A&M. After one season with the Aggies, though, he had to transfer out because of grade.

The same day he found out he couldn’t stay at Texas A&M, Boyd went through an emotional two-hour workout with his personal trainer.

“We were working on footwork drills the whole time, working on running back drills, I’m crying the whole time,” Boyd said. “I’m sweating, but I’m not even tired any more. I couldn’t get tired.”

Boyd ended up taking the junior college route, landing at Independence C.C. in Kansas. He put up monster numbers for the Pirates and was featured on the Netflix series “Last Chance U,” but it wasn’t a glamorous time. He even compared it to being inside a jail cell.

However, after going through all of that and spending three years at Arkansas - during which he rushed for 2,176 yards and 13 touchdowns - Boyd has positioned himself to get a shot in the NFL.

He’s been training in Frisco, Texas, and was back in Fayetteville for Pro Day on Wednesday, with the NFL Draft looming at the end of April.

“I’ve been fighting for so long to get to this point and I’m finally here,” Boyd said. “It’s a blessing to be at this point, really. Some people don’t even get this opportunity to go showcase their skills. It’s a blessing to be in this position I’m in today.”