No bad blood between John Calipari, Mark Pope

When John Calipari left the Kentucky Wildcats to become the head coach of the Arkansas Razorbacks over the offseason, it sent a shockwave through the college basketball landscape.

After 15 years, Calipari was leaving Lexington for a new adventure with a rival he had a long history with. Understandably, many fans of Big Blue Nation were upset, but Kentucky found its man in former BYU head coach and Kentucky alum Mark Pope.

While the fanbases can be rabid toward one another, neither coach appears to feel the same way. Calipari took the stage Tuesday for SEC Media Day in Birmingham, Alabama, and said he thinks Kentucky made the right hire with Pope.

"I think they hired a perfect guy for that job, and part of it is he played there, graduated there, has a heart for the place and has an idea what that is," Calipari said. "When I walked in, I had coach (Joe) Hall. I had coach (Tubby) Smith, too ... It's a different place if you're just walking in. He's been there and understands it.

"But I'll be rooting for him. I want Kentucky — come on, man, 15 years. I gave my heart and soul. I want them to do well, except (Feb. 1)."