No bad blood between John Calipari, Mark Pope

When John Calipari left the Kentucky Wildcats to become the head coach of the Arkansas Razorbacks over the offseason, it sent a shockwave through the college basketball landscape.
After 15 years, Calipari was leaving Lexington for a new adventure with a rival he had a long history with. Understandably, many fans of Big Blue Nation were upset, but Kentucky found its man in former BYU head coach and Kentucky alum Mark Pope.
While the fanbases can be rabid toward one another, neither coach appears to feel the same way. Calipari took the stage Tuesday for SEC Media Day in Birmingham, Alabama, and said he thinks Kentucky made the right hire with Pope.
"I think they hired a perfect guy for that job, and part of it is he played there, graduated there, has a heart for the place and has an idea what that is," Calipari said. "When I walked in, I had coach (Joe) Hall. I had coach (Tubby) Smith, too ... It's a different place if you're just walking in. He's been there and understands it.
"But I'll be rooting for him. I want Kentucky — come on, man, 15 years. I gave my heart and soul. I want them to do well, except (Feb. 1)."
Pope was also asked about his thoughts on Calipari, and Pope had nothing but good things to say about his predecessor and what Calipari has built throughout his career.
"You'll never hear me say a negative word about coach Cal because there's not a lot to say," Pope said. "He's a Hall of Fame coach. As a die-hard Kentucky fan and alumnus and former player, I am grateful for everything, all the incredible things that Cal accomplished at the University of Kentucky.
"And he's also been a good friend. He's been a terrific mentor, and he's always been generous to Lee Anne and I as we've gone through our coaching journey. So we wish him the best in everything that he does, and I will forever be grateful for everything that he did at Kentucky. And we'll be cheering for him every day like crazy except for Feb. 1."
On the aforementioned Feb. 1 date, however, things will be different. Calipari will lead his now-No. 16-ranked Razorbacks into Rupp Arena for the first time since his departure from the Wildcats. Rupp Arena can be a rowdy place to play for any opponent, but you can bet the intensity will be turned up a notch for that matchup.
The official start of the season is Wednesday, Nov. 6, when Lipscomb comes to town for a 7 p.m. CT tip at Bud Walton Arena. That will mark the first game of the Calipari era at Arkansas.
