The Arkansas Razorbacks are on the verge of starting a fifth different quarterback this season, and their eighth in two seasons, as they head to Little Rock for the Battle Line Rivalry against Missouri.

With two grad transfer quarterbacks on the team, as well as a junior, a redshirt freshman and a true freshman, Arkansas failed to find consistency from any single one of them to separate themselves as the incumbent starter.

"We’ve been inconsistent in a lot of areas," Lunney said. "All those guys have shown flashes when they’ve gotten their opportunity where you could validate their opportunity to start with some of the things they’ve done during the course of the games and opportunities they’ve been given."

True freshman quarterback KJ Jefferson is still listed as the starter for this week on the newly released depth chart but Jefferson exited the LSU game on Saturday in the third quarter with concussion-like symptoms.

Entering the game in his place, Nick Starkel threw 10 passes (three completions) for 34 yards before exiting the game with "similar" symptoms according to Arkansas interim Barry Lunney after the final whistle Saturday.

Making his debut on the depth chart this week as a second-stringer with an -OR- next to Nick Starkel is former walk-on Jack Lindsey. Lindsey has played every game this season as the team's starting field goal holder but Friday could be the Razorback legacy's first start at quarterback.

Lindsey went 3 of 4 passing for 51 yards and had three attempts rushing for 30 yards on two scoring drives to finish the game on Saturday.

"He’s that guy that just kind of stays in the corner and stays quiet," Lunney said Monday. "He’s got a lot of personality and our players really gravitate toward him. But he just knows what’s going on. He knows where to go with the ball. He knows the offense in and out. He’s kind of got the ‘it’ factor when it goes to those types of things. He’s just kind of a football junkee with a really high IQ and it was good to see him go in his first action really ever in a game at quarterback and I thought he handled it extremely well."

Lunney was asked Monday if he'd be comfortable starting Lindsey Friday at War Memorial. His response? "Absolutely."

As for Jefferson and Starkel's status: "It’s just going to be a day to day hour to hour situation right now. A short week creates a situation that’s more of a challenge...I think we’ll know a little bit more tomorrow about where this is heading as far as their evaluation on who we expect to be ready and who not to be ready."

The team will have a later practice than usual tonight at 8 p.m. to give the staff more time to game plan for Missouri on the short week.