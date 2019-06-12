The offer train has been steadily speeding up for North Little Rock standout running back Brandon Thomas who just picked up his first SEC and first Power-5 offer from the in-state Razorbacks.

Leading his team to a state championship in 7A ball, Thomas had over 1,800 rushing yards and 14 touchdowns in his junior season. After putting out his tape, which now has over 1,000 views, Thomas earned his first offer from South Alabama.

In March, Thomas took a visit to Memphis and earned an offer from Mike Norvell. Several offers from SMU, North Texas and more later, Thomas proved himself once again at a camp at Central Arkansas, running a 4.46 and quelling anyone's worries about his speed.

The current 2-star has continued to put on good weight while increasing his speed, so his stock will only rise from here. Thomas's teammate on the offensive line Erin Smith recently pledged his commitment to SMU while Memphis and UNT each had a signee out of NLR in 2019.

Thomas received just the sixth in-state offer the Hogs have given out this cycle. The state's top two prospects are committed to UNC and Ole Miss while Jonesboro linebacker Jashaud Stewart has already called the Hogs.