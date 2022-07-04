NOT DONE YET: Rivals250 Four-Star WR Micah Tease Chooses Hogs on July 4

The Razorback staff decided to give fans an encore to the fireworks earlier tonight with the addition of Rivals250 four-star WR Micah Tease .

Tease, who chose Arkansas over a top ten of Alabama, LSU, Michigan, Michigan State, Notre Dame, Oklahoma, Penn State, Texas A&M and USC, becomes the second Rivals250 recruit to Call the Hogs this Independence Day.

Out of Booker T. Washington (Okla.), Tease's decision to make a last-minute trip to Fayetteville for an official visit seemingly paid off as he's found his home for the next three-to-five years.

Now the 20th to join Arkansas' top-ten 2023 class, Tease will have the opportunity to play with fellow Oklahoman Luke Hasz, who played a massive role in receivers coach Kenny Guiton earning his commitment.

Outside of Anthony Evans, who decommitted in April, the Hogs have seemingly struggled at the wideout spot. The addition of Tease figures to jumpstart recruiting at the position, and what better way to start than with the nation's No. 203 player in the class.