Notable plays from Arkansas' second scrimmage of fall camp
The Arkansas football team held its second scrimmage of fall camp Thursday in a closed setting at Reynolds Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville.
In a reverse from the Razorbacks' first scrimmage of fall camp last Thursday, head coach Sam Pittman said the offense started slowly while the defense came out with more energy.
"Offensively, way too many turnovers," Pittman said on Thursday. "Little bit of too many penalties. A little bit of a reverse from last week. I think we started slow, ran the ball well at times. Got to be more consistent there. But, we just had too many turnovers. We were much better in red area, low-red and get-the-ball-back two-minute situation than we were a week ago. So, I thought that was a good sign of offensive football."
Though Travis Williams' defense finished the scrimmage with multiple turnovers, Pittman said they still need to work on wrapping up and reducing penalties.
"Defensively, (the offense) ran the ball well and certainly intercepted passes," Pittman said. "We got to get better at our tackling. I think we got some pretty good backs, but we got to get better at our tackling. Had too many penalties in the secondary, too many holding penalties in the secondary. You got to understand, this is with ones, twos and threes now. So, I’m not categorizing any of them, this is overall as a defense. We have to get better at that."
Kicker Matthew Shipley performed well according to Pittman, but some bobble issues prevented the special teams unit from receiving a glowing report.
"Punted the ball well, covered well," Pittman said. "Thats part of it, we did have a bobble on a fair catch, which we cannot have. In the twos, two minute get-the-ball-back, Shipley came out and hit a 50-yarder with two seconds left which I thought was outstanding."
Here are the stats from the offense, defense and special teams given to the media following Arkansas' first scrimmage of fall camp.
Pass Game
~ QB Taylen Green connected with WR Jordan Anthony early in the scrimmage for 65-yard touchdown catch.
~ TE Luke Hasz had a 30-yard catch and two 15-yard grabs.
~ RB Ja'Quinden Jackson caught a 25-yard pass from Green.
~ QB KJ Jackson tossed a 25-yard completion to WR Kamron Bibby.
~ WR Jaedon Wilson made a 15-yard catch from QB Malachi Singleton.
~ WR Isaac TeSlaa totaled two eight-yard touchdown catches, one from each of Green and Singleton.
~ TE Var'Keyes Gumms caught 18-yard touchdown pass from Singleton in redzone.
~ Jackson completed a 14-yard touchdown pass to TE Andreas Paaske.
Run Game
~ RB Rashod Dubinion had two-yard touchdown run early in the scrimmage and another two-yard touchdown late in redzone. Dubinion also had a 30-yard gain late in situational.
~ Singleton scrambled for a 30-yard touchdown.
~ RB Braylen Russell racked up a 30-yard run, 25-yard run and seven-yard touchdown.
~ Jackson pulled an option play for a 20-yard gain.
Defense
~ The defense totaled eight interceptions in the scrimmage, three of which were on tipped passes.
~ DBs Tevis Metcalf, Jabrae Shaw, Braylon Watson and John Paul Pickens had one interception each.
~ DB TJ Metcalf finished the day with two interceptions.
~ LBs Larry Worth III and Joseph Whitt each had one interception.
~ DT Eric Gregory had one sack.
~ DT Cam Ball finished with a tackle for loss.
~ DB Dylan Hasz ended the scrimmage with a sack and tackle for loss.
~ DE Landon Jackson notched three total sacks and a tackle for loss.
~ DT Keivie Rose made a tackle for loss.
~ DT Danny Saili made a sack.
~ LB Brad Spence finished with a tackle for loss.
Special Teams
~ Kicker Matthew Shipley made field goals from 37, 46 and 50 yards out. He also missed a 38-yarder.
~ Kicker Kyle Ramsey missed field goals from 36, 41, 44 and 45 yards out.