The Arkansas football team held its second scrimmage of fall camp Thursday in a closed setting at Reynolds Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville.

In a reverse from the Razorbacks' first scrimmage of fall camp last Thursday, head coach Sam Pittman said the offense started slowly while the defense came out with more energy.

"Offensively, way too many turnovers," Pittman said on Thursday. "Little bit of too many penalties. A little bit of a reverse from last week. I think we started slow, ran the ball well at times. Got to be more consistent there. But, we just had too many turnovers. We were much better in red area, low-red and get-the-ball-back two-minute situation than we were a week ago. So, I thought that was a good sign of offensive football."

Though Travis Williams' defense finished the scrimmage with multiple turnovers, Pittman said they still need to work on wrapping up and reducing penalties.

"Defensively, (the offense) ran the ball well and certainly intercepted passes," Pittman said. "We got to get better at our tackling. I think we got some pretty good backs, but we got to get better at our tackling. Had too many penalties in the secondary, too many holding penalties in the secondary. You got to understand, this is with ones, twos and threes now. So, I’m not categorizing any of them, this is overall as a defense. We have to get better at that."

Kicker Matthew Shipley performed well according to Pittman, but some bobble issues prevented the special teams unit from receiving a glowing report.

"Punted the ball well, covered well," Pittman said. "Thats part of it, we did have a bobble on a fair catch, which we cannot have. In the twos, two minute get-the-ball-back, Shipley came out and hit a 50-yarder with two seconds left which I thought was outstanding."

Here are the stats from the offense, defense and special teams given to the media following Arkansas' first scrimmage of fall camp.