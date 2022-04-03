Notae declares for NBA Draft, will hire an agent

College students, get a year of HawgBeat coverage for just $11.95! Request details via email from your school account (.edu) to andrewhutchinson413 (at) gmail (dot) com.

FAYETTEVILLE — After one of the best individual seasons in Arkansas history, JD Notae has decided to hire an agent and declare for the 2022 NBA Draft.

The fifth-year senior was eligible for an extra year of college because of the NCAA’s pandemic-related relief, but he announced Sunday that he wouldn’t take advantage of it.

“The past three years at Arkansas have been the best of my life,” Notae wrote on Instagram. “I wouldn’t trade the memories I’ve made for anything, and Fayetteville will always hold a special place in my heart.

“I’ve dreamt about playing professional basketball since I was young and after careful consideration, I have decided to sign with an agent and enter my name in the 2022 NBA Draft.”

In his final season with the Razorbacks, Notae was named a third-team All-American and earned first-team All-SEC honors after finishing second in the league in scoring (18.3 ppg) and leading the conference in steals (2.3 spg).

The 6-foot-2, 190-pound guard came to Arkansas after beginning his career at Jacksonville, where he was an all-conference performer in the ASUN.

Old NCAA rules required him to sit out his first year in Fayetteville and then Notae burst onto the scene in 2020-21 by earning SEC Sixth Man of the Year honors after averaging 12.8 points.

His role expanded this year, as he started 35 games and was the Razorbacks’ go-to option on offense. Notae’s 589 field goal attempts were the most ever by an Arkansas player in a single season, breaking Todd Day’s record of 586 in 1990-91. He also evolved into a shutdown defender on the other end of the floor.

Notae is one of two Arkansas players weighing the option of playing a super senior season in 2022-23. The other is Pittsburgh transfer Au’Diese Toney. Click here for an updated look at Arkansas’ roster for the upcoming season.